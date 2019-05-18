|
Oscar Hinojosa
Farmersville - Oscar Hinojosa, 86, departed this world on Monday, May 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Ciudad Mier, Tamaulipas, Mexico, on October 30, 1932, to Cristobal Hinojosa and Cristina Lopez. Oscar was the oldest of 6 children and attended schools in Mier. He lived in Farmersville since 1977.
In his younger years, Oscar enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending quality time with his nieces and nephews. When he was living in Mier, he had been a cowboy, breaking horses on a ranch. To all of his many friends and family members, he was always known as Uncle Oscar.
He is survived by sisters Christine Vega and Estella Garcia of Farmersville, CA; sister Nelia Flores of Kerrville, TX; brother Juan Hinojosa of San Antonio, TX; and countless beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Visitation will be held at Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Farmersville on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 4:30pm until 7:30pm. The Rosary will be prayed
on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 6:00pm at Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Farmersville. Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Wednesday, May 22, 2019
at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes instead that you make a donation to the in the name of Uncle Oscar.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on May 18, 2019