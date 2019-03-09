|
Otis Eugene Dudley
Visalia - Otis Eugene Dudley was born one month early on August 12, 1942 in Hanford, California. His mom always said he was born on one of the hottest days she could recollect. He was the youngest of four children born to John and Juanita Dudley. Otis was raised on an 18 acre farm. He spoke often of the fun he had there as a kid with his siblings. Football was a big part of his life. He started playing at Lemoore High School, continued to Reedley Jr. College, and eventually earned a scholarship to Fresno State. He was also part of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. After he graduated he became a social worker for Fresno County. At this time in his life he joined the fraternal organization, El Clampus Vitus the James Savage Chapter out of Fresno. From there he worked as a chemical fertilizer operator. Otis spent 10 years as a baker for CA Pretzel. Then at 50 years young Otis attended and graduated from the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco. When he returned he worked at various restaurants and hospitals as a cook. Otis was employed additionally at Christ Lutheran Church and Kaweah Delta's Lifestyle Center. He concluded his vocational years as a substitute teacher for VUSD.
Otis and Patti (Overton) were married on September 17, 1976 in Carmel, California. They were blessed with two wonderful daughters, Erin and Colleen.
He leaves behind so many who love him, but most particularly:
His wife Patti Dudley, daughters Erin Krizek (Joe), Colleen Schroeder (Matthew), and 6 grandchildren who were the love of his life and the apple of his eye: Jack and Sophie Krizek, Kahlan, Athena, Lincoln Rose, and Archer Schroeder, and sisters Nina Andrade, Jane Ross, and Arlene Dudley. He was proceeded in death by his parents and his brother Charles Dudley.
Otis was a gentle giant. His stature was larger than life, and so was how he lived his life. He loved visiting with his family and friends, actually everyone! He was an avid reader and trivia buff. He was a very knowledgeable man and a cook extraordinaire as his family and friends would attest.
We weren't ready for you to leave us! We love you Kiddo, beyond this life!
A Celebration of Otis's life will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 11AM at Christ Lutheran Church, 3830 W. Tulare Ave. Visalia
In lieu of flowers, gifts honoring Otis can be given to Christ Lutheran Church Celebration of Life Fund. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019