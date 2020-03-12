|
Otis W. Smith
Tulare - Otis W. Smith passed away on 3-6-2020 at Kaweah Delta Hospital. He was known to family and friends as Bill Smith. Bill was born in Quincon, OK on 12-21-1932 to his parents Otis Smith & Eva Higgins Smith. The family moved to Tulare County in 1946. Bill attended Tulare Union High School 1949 to 1951. He left high school and joined the Air Force in 1952 through 1956 where he received his GED and earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. After returning home he married his sweetheart Cecilia K. Orisio from Tipton, CA. Bill Smith became a business man, owning a number of gas stations and the clothing store "Western World" on "K" Street in Tulare. Bill retired from working a number of years from his business Level Construction. Bill was preceded in death by his Wife Cecilia K. Orisio Smith, Parents; Otis & Eva Higgins Smith, Brothers; Alvin & Bob Smith, Sisters; Charlene Smith, Sible Alkema & Earline McKincie. Bill leaves behind his brother Melvin Smith & LaQuinta Smith of Bakersfield, CA. Daughters; Debbie Chabiel Garcia of Tulare & Sandy Harrel of Soquel, CA. Grandsons: Richard Anderson of Soquel, CA, Michael Anderson & Devin Chabiel of Tulare. Services will be held at Tulare District Cemetery, at 11:00 am Friday 3-20-20.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 12 to Mar. 17, 2020