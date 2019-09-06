|
|
Pamela Jean Bewley Anderson
- - Pamela Jean Bewley Anderson was one of the strongest, most spirited and independent women many of us have ever known. Through her dedicated hard work, she helped make many California homebuilders and their associates what they are today.
Pam was a proud member of the Raider Nation, an avid shopper, and an excellent shot. She did charity work for the American Cancer Society for many years, helping grow the Lake Elsinore Relay for Life to numbers it had never seen before. She was a loving mother to her three kids, Jenny, Jared, and Eric, a mother-in-law to Chris, a sister to Randy and Marikkia, and a grandmother to Zakk, Dana, and Cole and a friend to many. She is preceded in death by her father, Mo, her mother, Loren Ann, and her brother, Mike.
Pam died the way she lived life, on her own terms and when she was good and ready. She passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 1:00 PM at the Visalia Tile Gymnasium 917 N. American Ave. Visalia CA 93291. Friends are also welcome to come watch the 1st Raider game at Pizza Factory in Temecula on Monday, September 9, starting at 4 PM in Pam's memory.
In lieu of flowers we ask that anyone compelled to give, donate to the in Pam's name.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 6, 2019