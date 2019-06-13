|
|
Pamela Jean Phillips Gabrielson
Murfreesboro, TN. - Is with sadness and sorrow we say a final farewell to Pamela Jean Phillips Gabrielson. Pam passed away in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on April 30, 2019 as a result of a tragic car accident. She was born in Visalia in February, 1954. Pam was the first born child of Charles "Bud" Courtland Sr and Aliene Phillips. As an infant she moved with her parents to the Redondo Beach, CA area. The family also lived in Saugus, CA and Palm Springs, CA before returning to Visalia when Pam was a teenager. She attended and graduated from Redwood High School in 1972.
Pamela and Kenneth Gabrielson were married on August 4th, 1990 in South Lake Tahoe and lived in Sacramento before relocating to Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ken Gabrielson of Murfreesboro, TN; her mother, Aliene Hull Phillips of El Dorado Hills, CA; her brothers, Charles "Chuck" Courtland Phillips Jr. of El Dorado Hills, CA and David Alan (Patti) Phillips of Fernley, NV, niece Amanda (Christopher) Schiele and great nephew and niece Logan Schiele and Delilah Schiele of Houston, Texas; nephew Corey (Ashley) Phillips and great nephew Braxton Phillips of Ridgecrest, CA; step-sisters Stella Stander and Candice Gustafson of Folsom, CA; step-brother Arthur Hatfield of Folsom, CA along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles "Bud" Courtland Phillips Sr., Grandparents Mac and Daisy Phillips and Joseph and Ethel Hull Ray.
. In accordance with Pamela's wishes cremation was held in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She also requested spreading of ashes in Gatlinburg, Tennessee which will be on August 4th. No services will be held however, the annual Family Reunion will include the remembrance of the joining of Pamela with her father and many other family members from both sides of her family. Pamie we love you and will miss you so much.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on June 13, 2019