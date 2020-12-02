1/1
Pamela Marie Cochran
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Marie Cochran

Visalia - Pamela Marie Cochran, age 70, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her home in Visalia. She was born on March 16, 1950 in Bakersfield, California to George and Georgette (Costere) Terry and grew up in Wasco. On December 10, 1977, she married William (Bill) Cochran. They had two daughters, Emily and Beth. Pam taught elementary school for nearly 40 years with Visalia Unified School District. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, spending time with her beloved friends, and donating her time to the Assistance League of Visalia. She is survived by her loving husband; daughters Emily (Greg) Gibbons and Beth Cochran; three grandchildren: Max, Ryan, and Charlotte; her brothers and sisters: Stanley (Ginger) Terry, Michael (Marrianne) Terry, Douglas Terry, and Gigi (John) Border; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering will be arranged at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Assistance League of Visalia.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved