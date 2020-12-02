Pamela Marie Cochran



Visalia - Pamela Marie Cochran, age 70, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her home in Visalia. She was born on March 16, 1950 in Bakersfield, California to George and Georgette (Costere) Terry and grew up in Wasco. On December 10, 1977, she married William (Bill) Cochran. They had two daughters, Emily and Beth. Pam taught elementary school for nearly 40 years with Visalia Unified School District. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, spending time with her beloved friends, and donating her time to the Assistance League of Visalia. She is survived by her loving husband; daughters Emily (Greg) Gibbons and Beth Cochran; three grandchildren: Max, Ryan, and Charlotte; her brothers and sisters: Stanley (Ginger) Terry, Michael (Marrianne) Terry, Douglas Terry, and Gigi (John) Border; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering will be arranged at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Assistance League of Visalia.









