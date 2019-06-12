Services
Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel
425 N Kaweah Avenue
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-5161
1948 - 2019
Pamela Pack Obituary
Pamela Pack

Visalia - Pamela Ann Pack was born on July 28, 1948 in Orange, CA. She passed away in Visalia on June 6, 2019 at the age of 70. She was raised in Southern California and was a long time Three Rivers resident. She loved to dance, garden and taught aerobics. She worked at Memorial Hospital of Exeter as the Activities Director for many years. She enjoyed and followed the Golden State Warriors and the San Francisco Giants. Pam loved butterflies. She is preceded in death by her mother, Marvis Swenson Martin.

Pam is survived by her daughter Colleen Ferreria of Exeter, her son Ryan Pack and fiancé Gidget of Visalia; sisters Susan Dinon and husband Patrick of Dana Point, Cindy Johnson and husband Dwight of Canyon Lake and Penny Gandara and husband Jerry of Hemet; her grandchildren Brenden Pack, Bria Pack, Izabella Nun and Allyson Nunn. Pam is also survived by her close friend Susan Sherwood and Devoted Caregivers, Leslie, Abby and Natalie.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:00 am located at the Three Rivers Public Cemetery. A Celebration of life will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at The Kimball Court Club House located at 303 W. Kimball Court Visalia, CA 93277 following the graveside service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 12, 2019
