Patricia Ann Ennis
Visalia - Patricia Ann (Keys) Ennis was born on May 8th 1946. Patricia was known to be called pat or Patsy by her family and friends. Pat lived a loving life to the great age of 72. She lived in Visalia most of her life. On March 31st 2019 Pat passed away at Transitional Care Services at 2:21am. Pat was born in Exeter California. Her father was Burlin Keys and Mother was Alberta (Sweeney) Keys. Pat is survived by two siblings Christine (Keys) Kimbley and Richard Keys. Pat did go to college at the College of the Sequoias in Visalia California while working at Kaweah Delta hospital. Pat worked at Kaweah Delta Hospital for 42 years. Pat met her husband Phillip Ennis at a dance on 9/16/1963. They were married nine months later on May 8th 1964. They had two children a daughter Genia (Ennis) Newland in 1966 and a son Scott Ennis in 1967. Pat loved to go camping either in the mountains or at the coast. She loved to travel and took every opportunity to travel that she could. Pat also loved to sew, knit, read and watch old movies. Pat is not only survived by her husband, children, siblings but also her son-in-law Alan Newland and grand children Ryan Ennis, Samantha Ennis and Melissa Campanella. Pat has two great grand children Hayden and Reese Campanella. Pat has a 2 loving nieces that have been a big part of her life Kelly and Teri. She is also survived by her companion besides her husband which is her faithful chihuahua Soffee. The family would love to thank the nurses and doctors at Kaweah Delta and at Transitional Care Services for taking great care of our loved one and for taking great care with our family. You all made this process for the family filled with love and compassion easier. A memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 4, 2019