Patricia Ann Matthews
Placerville, formally of Exeter - Patricia Ann McCalip Matthews was born in Tulare, CA on January 17, 1952. She passed away in Placerville, CA, on June 14, 2019, at the age of 67. Patty was an entrepreneur and owned many businesses in Tulare County. She owned a restaurant in Exeter, Ca, Visiting Angels, where she cared for many clients and their families throughout Tulare County and Ag One Security & Investigations, providing security to the Ag community and the International Ag Expo. The title that Patty was most proud of was her Paralegal degree. Patty is preceded in death by her Husband Robert Dean Matthews, her brother Daniel R. McCalip and her nephew Cody Ludden.
She is survived by two son's Robert Matthews and his wife Brenda, of Exeter, CA and her son Michael Matthews of Oregon: three Grandchildren, Beau Michael Mathews of Visalia, Robert Matthew and Taylor Matthews of Exeter, CA. She was especially proud that all three of her grandchildren have attended college. She is also survived by her brother Timothy Ludden of Placerville, her sister Linda Laubach of Lakeport and was Aunt Pat to numerous Nieces and Nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 10:00 am at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 19, 2019