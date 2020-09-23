1/1
Patricia Birkholz
Patricia Birkholz

Visalia - Patricia Birkholz passed away peacefully in Visalia, CA on September 20, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in 1930 to Sheriff Harry L. and Mrs. Rubie Patteson in Santa Rosa, CA. She began her career in healthcare as a psychiatric technician in 1949, and worked as a medical assistant at several facilities before coming to Visalia Medical Clinic, retiring from there after 35 years. She loved to travel and enjoyed all kinds of crafts and hobbies. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her son Ronald Griewe, and her great grandson Adam Ray. She is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Griewe Smith (George) and Barbara Griewe Hurley (Mike), stepson Willie Birkholz (Jacquie), 5 grandchildren: Sarah Beutler, Jennifer McCown, Jessica Webb (Andrew), Rebecca Ray (Jordan), and Jake Carrillo (Aileen); and 11 great grandchildren. Memorial services to be scheduled at a later date. Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.




Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
