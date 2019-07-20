Services
Smith Family Chapel
505 East Pine Street
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-9119
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Smith Family Chapel
505 East Pine Street
Exeter, CA 93221
Patricia "Pat" Coffelt

Patricia "Pat" Coffelt Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Coffelt

Exeter - Patricia Coffelt passed away July 7, 2019 at the age of 90.

She was born January 7, 1929 to Joseph and Ethel Nanry in Rochester, New York. Pat attended AB Davis High School in Mt. Vernon, New York graduating in 1948. After graduation, Pat worked for Esso Standard Oil Company. Pat met a handsome Navy man from California, marrying her late husband Leon Coffelt in 1960. They proceeded to travel the US with the Navy before settling in his hometown of Exeter. Pat was a housewife and stay-at-home mom while managing Leon's electrical business and raising the couple's four daughters. She was an active member of the Eastern Star, Rainbow Girls and Women's Trade Club. She was also a supportive "Shriner's Lady" to Leon's involvement with the Tulare County Tin Lizzie's Club and the Shriner organizations.

Pat was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending her free time with her family. Never missing a concert, recital, play or any type of performance for her daughters and grandchildren. She truly was their biggest fan and supporter. Pat had a big heart and was always willing to help and be involved in anything she could. She was a light to so many and she will definitely be missed by all her family and friends.

Patricia lost Leon, the love of her life in 2005. She is survived by a brother George Nanry and a sister Marguerite Hayes. Pat is also survived by her four daughters and their families: Beth Wilson of Paso Robles, her husband Craig and their sons Seth and Patrick. Vivian Hamilton of Tulare, her husband Mike and their children Stuart, Jennifer and Taylor. Sharon Coffelt and Pete Priebe of Lemon Cove. Cathy Robles of Visalia and her daughters Selena and Nicole.

A celebration of her life will be held Friday August 2 at 1 p.m. at the Smith Family Chapel in Exeter. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to , 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento Ca 95817. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 20, 2019
