Patricia (Patty) Cortez
Tulare - Patricia (Patty) Cortez Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother died in her sleep the evening of April 15th at a young age of 71.
Our mom is survived by her Husband Ray Cortez Jr of 44 years, her two sisters Sharon Allen her husband Dick, Arlene Myers and her husband Bill. Children Nina Hickman her husband Robbie, Craig Johnson his wife Brenda, Tricia Johnson, and Rocky Cortez (AKA Big Head) his wife Elizabeth. 7 Grandchildren, Ashli, Christa, James Joseph (JJ), Tanner, Alissamae, Karlee, Brianne. 3 1/2 Great Grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews. Mom was born July 10, 1948 in Hanford Ca but lived her entire life in Tulare as a home maker raising us kids but enjoyed her time at Pismo Coast Village. She loved her walks on the beach. Mom also worked at the Tulare Town and Country Club in the 'day-care' center. Mom was preceded in death by her father Glen Hotchkiss, her mother June Houchin and son Christopher Cortez.
Graveside services will be held at the North Tulare Public Cemetery this Friday April 24th at 1pm. This will be a 'windows down' stay in your vehicle service please. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020