Patricia Dozier
Exeter - Patricia Ann Dozier was born on Dec. 12, 1947 in Exeter CA and to our great sadness passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 with her husband by her side. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents Otis and Louise O'Neal, one sister Martha Russell, and one nephew Jeff O'Neal. Patricia is survived by her husband Pete Dozier, brothers; Odie O'Neal (Kathy) and Steve O'Neal (Kathy), daughters; Dawn Taylor (Patrick), Nora Tan and Corbie Dozier, son James Ussery (Dee), grandchildren; Ashley, Allison, Brandon, Matthew, Tynan, Mikyla, great-grandchildren; Rene, Ryan, Ariana, nieces; DeVonne, Madison, Stephanie, Sabrina, Melissa, and nephew Steven. In her younger days Pat enjoyed many outdoor activities including camping and golfing. She also enjoyed bowling and darts. She retired from Kaweah Delta Hospital in 2012. Patricia enjoyed traveling especially if it was to a Casino with her best friend Sue Judy. Pat had a life time love for reading and she was never without at least one book open that she was currently reading. Patricia (mom) you will forever be missed and always be in our hearts. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com
. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.