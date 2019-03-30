Patricia Joanne Silvernail Hall



- - Patricia Joanne Silvernail Hall passed away from congestive heart failure on March 15, 2019. She was 79.



Pat was born on November 17, 1939 in Tonasket, WA. Her parents were Charles and Irene Silvernail. She graduated from North Central High School and Kinman Business College in Spokane, WA. She was a member of Alpha Iota Sorority. She also attended Gonzaga University.



In 1965, Pat married Blake Hall. Pat and Blake moved from the ranch in Davenport, WA in 2003 to a country home near Tulare, CA.



Pat Hall served as a medical technician at Lincoln Hospital in Davenport, WA, served on the staff of the Lincoln County Auditor's office in Davenport and was a homemaker, avid crafter and seamstress, excellent cook and gardener on the Quarter Circle H Ranch which was awarded the recognition of Century Farm. She was recognized in the January 1989 edition of the Lincoln Electric Coop Ruralite magazine.



Patricia was a member of the Wilson Grange, earning all seven degrees, member of the Davenport FFA Boosters (Honorary Chapter Farmer) and the Presbyterian Church. In her time attending the churches in Wilbur, Davenport, Reardan and Shadle Park, she could be counted on to participate in all the women's cooking ministries. Pat was a member of the Wives of Firefighters in Spokane, WA.



"Her grandchildren were her world" and she was passionate about attending their cheerleading, football and soccer activities. She was a great listener and advocate for her grandchildren and she enjoyed problem-solving and helping them with their homework. She also loved her Corgie dogs and many cats.



Patricia Hall is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Kathy and Gary Schulz, along with five grandchildren: Geoff (Margaret) Schulz, Kevin (Melanie) Schulz, Stephanie (Chris) Abbiss, Justin Schulz and George Ramirez, Jr. Pat is also survived by eight great-grandchildren: Kristyn, Kaitlyn, Karalyn & Carsten Schulz, Andrew, Johnny & Luke Schulz, and Sophia Abbiss. Patricia was preceded in her death by her parents, and her husband, Blake.



Patricia's family is extremely appreciative and thankful for the care given her by the staff at Tulare Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.



Mrs. Hall will be buried in Davenport, WA at a later yet undetermined time.



Mrs. Hall will be buried in Davenport, WA at a later yet undetermined time.

Remembrances, photos and stories may be sent to the family: 1508 East Boyer Drive, Tulare, CA 93274.