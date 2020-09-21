Patricia (Pat) June Maddux Gage



Answered God's call to come home September 10, 2020. She is now with her wonderful husband, parents, brothers and friends- looking on the face of Jesus.



Pat lived a wonderful life, centered around her love for the Lord, family and friends. She was just shy of her 90th birthday on October 7th. She would never admit how old she was to anyone!



She was born in a little town in Oklahoma to Hubert and Mamie Maddux. She held fond memories of her time growing up there. Her family moved to California when she was about 16 years old. She attended high school in Bell Gardens where she was a cheerleader. She met her future husband, Billy James Gage, at church. They were married in 1953. Extreme opposites, Pat outgoing and personable and Bill intellectual and quite, they had a wonderful union for almost 50 years until Bill's passing in 2002. Their love for the Lord, family and friends made for a blessed life!



Pat was an active member of the Church of Christ all her life. At one time Pat was a member of the Pepperdine University Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed teaching children's Bible class, as well as hosting many church activities at her and Bill's home, both here in Visalia and in Oklahoma.



She loved to play games with her family and friends, and she won a lot of the time! Music was a happy part of her life. She enjoyed Elvis and the golden oldies. She was happiest singing in church with her beautiful voice. God has a new soprano now.



Pat will be missed every day by those that dearly loved her: her children, Cathy Gage (Douglas) Ivers, Chris ( Marsha) Gage, Craig ( Stephanie) Gage, Carol Bryce ( Kreigh Sedillo)



Her six grandchildren: Chrissy Cox, Kelan (Grant) Lehr, Billy James Gage, Caleb Gage, Zachary ( Renae) LeBrun, Elise (Ryan) Jones and three great-grandchildren: Henry Gage LeBrun, Angelica Jones and Remington Jones. She is also survived by her niece Sheri (Bill)Dykes, nephews David, Ricky and Ryan Maddux and family member Kathryn Ivers. Can't forget her little companions Chloe and Nonee.



Special thanks to Kathryn Ivers for her loving care of our Mom. Also to her son-in-law Doug, she loved you like a son. We couldn't have done it without you! Thank-you to Manor House for the time there, she was happy.



A Celebration of Life will be held October 3rd at 11 AM at the Visalia Community Church of Christ



3836 S. Court Street.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store