|
|
Patricia Marie "Pat" Smith
Tulare - Patricia Marie "Pat" Smith was born on September 22, 1946 in Tulare, California. Patricia passed away on February 14, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at her home in Tulare. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents James and June Martin and her sister Janice Daniels. Patricia is survived by her husband Bennie W. Smith, her three children Dustin and twins Kelly and Kimberly Smith, her grandchildren Jimmy Davis and Taylor Smith, her great grandchild Raelynn Easley and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at the Tipton Memorial Building in Tipton, California.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 23, 2019