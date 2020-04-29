|
|
Patricia Teresa Cardoza
Patricia Teresa Godinho was born to Laura Teresa (Costa) and Anthony Martin Godinho in Lemoore, California. With her older brother Gerald "Jerry", she grew up as the daughter of a dairy farmer father and beautician mother on Fargo Avenue. When Patricia was ten years old, her sister Terri Lee (Curt Stonehocker, Lemoore) joined the family. A graduate of Island Union Elementary School and Lemoore High School, Patricia was a good student, participated in 4-H, and lettered as a member of the Tiger women's tennis team. She met Tony P. Cardoza of Hanford when she was fourteen years old. Although her mom was not fond of Tony, they were married August 22, 1964 and had two children: Mark was born in 1966 and Monica in 1969. Laura eventually warmed up to Tony. He worked for Crocker Bank and they established their home in Tulare, California, where Pat worked in floral design, insurance, and as a bookkeeper. She gave her time as a school volunteer and as a 4-H project leader. Patricia was a caring wife, supportive mother to Mark (Jennifer, Pleasanton) and Monica (Mark Perrone, Modesto), and a devout Catholic. She loved her seven grandchildren (Blake, Paul + Laura, Garrett + Lauren, Nolan, Anna, Raegan, Cole) and her two great-granddaughters (Aubrie, Lucille) as much as anyone can possibly love another. "Vava" was loved by all and remembered as fun, wise, strong, helpful, loving, diligent, and faithful. She was a good friend and neighbor to many and generously offered her big, warm smile (aka "Godinho grin"). She delighted in gardening, cooking, entertaining, travel, solitaire, shopping, and gathering seashells at Pismo Beach. She enjoyed styling outfits with her jewelry collection and decorating at home. Tending her large produce and flower gardens often consumed her attention and provided the opportunity to share her bounty of delicious tomatoes, eggplant, peppers, cabbage, Roses, and Zinnias. She was talented and creative and always wanted to help, especially when it came to her family and the Catholic Church. Interment at Lemoore Cemetery with her parents. There will be a private graveside service and burial. A mass and gathering with family and friends will occur as soon as possible. In lieu of gifts, please consider a donation in Patricia's name to your local Altar Society, Stonecliffe Animal Rescue, or the .
"She's funny and lights up the room she's in." - Cole Cardoza
Heaven is lucky to have her.
God's Garden
God looked around his garden
And found an empty place,
He then looked down upon the earth
And saw your tired face.
He put his arms around you
And lifted you to rest.
God's garden must be beautiful
He always takes the best.
He knew that you were suffering
He knew you were in pain.
He knew that you would never
Get well on earth again.
He saw the road was getting rough
And the hills were hard to climb.
So, he closed your weary eyelids
And whispered, 'Peace be thine.'
It broke our hearts to lose you
But you didn't go alone,
For part of us went with you
The day God called you home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020