|
|
Patrick M. Dias
Tulare - Patrick M. Dias 68, is survived by one Daughter Crystal Jurecka & one Son Ryan Dias. Four Grandchildren Tyler, Lacey, Justin Jurecka, Taylor Dias and 6 1/2 Great-grandchildren. Two Brothers Frankie Dias & Joey Dias, One Sister Marlene Carothers. Patrick went to meet his loving father on February 07, 2020.He enjoyed watching football and spending time with his family. A Celebration of life will be held at Freedom Worship Center 1500 S Mooney Blvd. Visalia Ca 93277 on February 29 at 1:00pm.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020