Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Dias
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick M. Dias

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick M. Dias Obituary
Patrick M. Dias

Tulare - Patrick M. Dias 68, is survived by one Daughter Crystal Jurecka & one Son Ryan Dias. Four Grandchildren Tyler, Lacey, Justin Jurecka, Taylor Dias and 6 1/2 Great-grandchildren. Two Brothers Frankie Dias & Joey Dias, One Sister Marlene Carothers. Patrick went to meet his loving father on February 07, 2020.He enjoyed watching football and spending time with his family. A Celebration of life will be held at Freedom Worship Center 1500 S Mooney Blvd. Visalia Ca 93277 on February 29 at 1:00pm.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -