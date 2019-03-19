Services
Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-3316
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:30 PM
Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
125 E Pleasant Ave.
Tulare, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Nunez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Nunez


1988 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patrick Nunez Obituary
Patrick Nunez

Tulare - TULARE - Patrick Margarito Nunez, passed away on March 14, 2019 from unexpected surgery complications. He was born June 14, 1988 in Tulare to Frank and Lynn (Bailey) Nunez. At two-days old and fighting for his life Patrick underwent emergency surgery at Valley Children's Hospital. This surgery allowed him to fill his 30 years enjoying time with family and friends. He attended St. Aloysius Catholic School, Buena Vista Elementary, and graduated from Tulare Western High School in 2006. He worked at numerous jobs throughout the area and made numerous friends along the way. Patrick was a member of the E Clampus Vitus, an organization that restores historical monuments; enjoyed skateboarding, dirt biking, golfing, along with collecting hats and sunglasses.

He is survived by his father, Frank Nunez, his widder Ashleigh Kelch, sister Valerie Lynch, all of Tulare; nephew Justin (Chelsea) Lynch and great-niece Allie, Woodlake; nieces Ashley Lynch, San Diego, Britnee Lynch, Oregon; grandmother Lois E. Nunez, Tulare; brothers/friends Chad Lamarsna, Elliot Martinez, and Toby Fagundes; along with aunts, uncles, cousins and friends throughout the valley. Patrick was preceded in death by his mother, Lynn Nunez; sister Traci Eisenhauser; grandfather Rudolph P. Nunez; grandparents Paul and Jane Bailey; and cousin Samantha Gonzalez.

Join the family for the viewing on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 1:00pm-5:00pm with a rosary at 3:30pm to be held at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H Street, in Tulare; Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 125 E Pleasant Ave., in Tulare. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to E Clampus Vitus DSGG 1855, Valley Children's Hospital, or a .
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now