Patrick Nunez
Tulare - TULARE - Patrick Margarito Nunez, passed away on March 14, 2019 from unexpected surgery complications. He was born June 14, 1988 in Tulare to Frank and Lynn (Bailey) Nunez. At two-days old and fighting for his life Patrick underwent emergency surgery at Valley Children's Hospital. This surgery allowed him to fill his 30 years enjoying time with family and friends. He attended St. Aloysius Catholic School, Buena Vista Elementary, and graduated from Tulare Western High School in 2006. He worked at numerous jobs throughout the area and made numerous friends along the way. Patrick was a member of the E Clampus Vitus, an organization that restores historical monuments; enjoyed skateboarding, dirt biking, golfing, along with collecting hats and sunglasses.
He is survived by his father, Frank Nunez, his widder Ashleigh Kelch, sister Valerie Lynch, all of Tulare; nephew Justin (Chelsea) Lynch and great-niece Allie, Woodlake; nieces Ashley Lynch, San Diego, Britnee Lynch, Oregon; grandmother Lois E. Nunez, Tulare; brothers/friends Chad Lamarsna, Elliot Martinez, and Toby Fagundes; along with aunts, uncles, cousins and friends throughout the valley. Patrick was preceded in death by his mother, Lynn Nunez; sister Traci Eisenhauser; grandfather Rudolph P. Nunez; grandparents Paul and Jane Bailey; and cousin Samantha Gonzalez.
Join the family for the viewing on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 1:00pm-5:00pm with a rosary at 3:30pm to be held at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H Street, in Tulare; Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 125 E Pleasant Ave., in Tulare. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to E Clampus Vitus DSGG 1855, Valley Children's Hospital, or a .
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 19, 2019