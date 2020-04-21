|
|
Patsy N. Dougherty
Orosi - Patsy Dougherty, aged 86, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020. Patsy was born on July 8, 1933 near Marlton, Arkansas. She came to Cutler, California, to visit her older sister and there met the love of her life, Donald. Married for 68 years, they raised a beautiful family of 6 children and served the Lord joyfully together in Orosi. Patsy loved to play the piano, enjoyed crafts, and mostly loved people. She was employed by the US Postal Service for over 30 years and was never too busy to visit with the people on her mail route or to play the piano at church and rest homes nearly every Sunday. She is survived by her husband, Donald, her daughters, April Dougherty and Donna Wilson, and sons David, Peter, Paul, and John Dougherty, as well as their spouses and many many grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donation go to First Baptist Church, 600 E. Nebraska Ave., Dinuba, CA 93618.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020