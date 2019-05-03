Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:30 PM
Tulare First Assembly of God Church
316 S. Mooney Blvd
Tulare, CA
View Map
Resources
Paul Alfred Shannon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul Alfred Shannon Obituary
Paul Alfred Shannon

Visalia - Paul Alfred Shannon, son of Gordon and Anita Shannon; brother to Carl, Charles, Mary, Ruth, and Joan; husband of Glenda; father to Philip (Sheri), Nancy (Pat Hermosilla) and Charles; grandfather to Andres (Wendy), Alexandra (Nathan Welch, Isac (Liz), Lillyanne, Eraan, Nathanel, Joshua and Ellisa Grace and great grandfather to Josiah, Annella Joy and Faith Marie.

He was preceded in death by his brothers and his parents.

Paul born on July 28, 1934 and lived Visalia his lifetime with the exception of going to college and his military service. He attended local schools - Willow Nickerson, Sundale, Visalia High School, College of Sequoias and finished with Southern California Bible College at Cal Poly.

He married Glenda Fay Salyers on August 19, 1961. Their life has been church, family and farming. They began with planting just walnut trees and raised lots of crops throughout the years. Paul retired at age 65. The best thing they raised was their two sons and a daughter who serve the Lord and honor their father.

Paul took God everywhere. Each farm, family, and church decision was made with prayer. The last fifteen years he was part of the Gideon Ministry and the last four years he was a Hospital Volunteer Chaplain.

All the family will miss his love, comfort, council and above all, his prayers.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2010 from 3 - 7 pm at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia. Memorial services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Tulare First Assembly of God Church, 316 S. Mooney Blvd in Tulare, California.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 3, 2019
