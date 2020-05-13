|
Paul Horowitz
Paul was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 2, 1930 and passed on May 8, 2020. His family moved to Manhattan at an early age, than moved with his Mother Sylvia, stepfather Henry and brother Neal to Pasadena, Ca in 1943. He attended John Marshall Jr High School and then Pasadena Jr College. He joined the Navy in 1947 when he was 17. After discharge he did many different things until the early 1960's when he started his own show business and opened a trophy shop in Petaluma, Ca, where he lived at the time. He booked shows all over and performed all over. Paul studied and performed magic since he was 13, we all got a great deal of enjoyment out of his magic and humor. He will be greatly missed by his wife Suzanne, daughters' Teri Leavitt, Melissa (Walton) Armenta and her husband Frank, and Kathy (Walton) Cotter and her husband Mike And he will miss his two grandsons' Frank and Michael Armenta. It was the best part of his day when the boys would come by for a visit. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at the Rogers' ranch at 13802 Ave 260, Visalia, CA 93277. The services will be outside with plenty of room all around.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from May 13 to May 15, 2020