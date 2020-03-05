|
|
Paul Jones
Tulare - Paul Jones, 62 born July 1, 1957 to Hugh and Wanda Jones in Arcata, Ca. and passed away suddenly on February 25, 2020. Paul was raised in Tulare Ca. where he attended Cherry Ave and Tulare Union High School. He worked in construction until he was forced to retire in 2012 due to a disability. Paul was obsessed with old cars and old car parts. There wasn't a car made that he couldn't tell you the make, model or year it was made. He was an avid Raiders fan and also loved the San Francisco Giants and tried to watch every game they played. He was a great artist and could spend house drawing old cars or cartoon characters. He is preceded in death by his father, Hugh Jones and just recently his brother Delmer Jones. He is survived by his mother Wanda Light, daughters Judy Weaver (Jimmy), Jamie Jones, brothers Jimmy Jones (Virginia), Kenneth Jones, his sister Janis Evangelho (Joe), and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held Friday March 13, 2020 at 11am at River Valley Church, 554 So. Blackstone St. Tulare. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2020