Paul L. Miller
Paul L. Miller was born in Rothsay, Minnesota on Ma 24, 1929 to parents Sam and Myrtle Miller. He was educated in Minnesota and graduated from the University of Minnesota.
Paul served in the United States Army. The Miller family moved to California in 1955 and settled in Visalia in 1963. The Miller family purchased the Brooks Funeral home in 1963. They owned and operated Miller Memorial Chapel on Goshen Avenue until 1996 when Paul retired.
Paul married Kap Su in Visalia on April 3, 2008 and they have made their home in Visalia since that time. They attended Gateway Church in Visalia.
Paul is survived by his loving wife, Su; daughter Kimberly Trestik (Mark); brother David Miller (Betty); stepdaughter Leann Jackson (Doug); 4 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Visalia Public Cemetery District, 1300 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com
Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue, Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.