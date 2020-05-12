|
Paul was born in the family home on East Goshen Avenue on January 16, 1935. Ol' Doc Guido was the attending doctor. Grandma and Grandpa Boyer lived next door. Paul Sr. and Mildred had four children: Lorene, Paul Jr., Donna and Ervin. Paul attended East Lynn Elementary School, Visalia High School, class of 1954, and then on to C.O.S.
He did various farming jobs and attending to cattle in the foothills. He was drafted into the Army in 1958, released and then recalled when the Berlin Wall was constructed. After Military Service, he resumed cattle brand inspections in 2000.
He enjoyed barbecuing for his family and friends. Other activities he enjoyed were stream fishing, lake fishing and sure fishing on the Central California Coast. He liked hunting in the foothills and the coast range. He liked watching football and loved basketball ever since elementary school. He always planted tomatoes in the garden.
He and Pauline Connors were married on September, 1956. They had two children Kenneth and Kristen, one granddaughter Amanda, and her two boys. Paul was very supportive of the children's activities ranging from wrestling, ballet, horseback riding, drama, and ice skating.
Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. A big Thank You to the staff at Kaweah Delta Hospital and the Transitional Hospital for helping him through this unpleasant ordeal. A donation to the Cancer Society in his memory would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from May 12 to May 13, 2020