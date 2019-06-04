|
Pauline Gaebe
Visalia - Pauline Gaebe, mother of two, grandmother of seven, and great-grandmother of fourteen, passed away quietly at home. She was 98 and lived a full and happy life.
She was born in Hanford, Ca, on November 12, 1920, where she attended grammar and high school. Pauline then attended Fresno State College, where she met Newlin Elson Gaebe. They married during WWII and set up housekeeping in Visalia in 1946.
Pauline spent the next 73 years here, a member of the Northshore Yacht Club, AAUW, the Visalia Country Club, the Visalia Presbyterian Church, and an avid bridge player. She also made the BEST chocolate chip cookies in the whole world.
Elson served as mayor in Visalia and he and Pauline traveled for the City, as well as for pleasure. Among her travels were Europe, the Greek Isles, Tahiti, Hawaii, and a particularly favorite trip to China. They also owned a motor home and traveled the US alone and with friends.
Pauline was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Don, and her husband of 53 years, Elson.
Pauline is survived by: son Doug and wife, Barbara; son Tom and wife, Patty; grandchildren, Chris; Andy, and wife Stacy; Jeff and wife, Jacquie; Nathan; Matt and wife Megan; Anna and husband, Joe; Reagan and husband Matt; and grandchildren: Katelynn, Mitchell, Sam, Miller, Charlie, Carmen, CoCo, Addison, Jillian, Will, Evelyn, Olivia, Madeleine and Joey.
Pauline left a great legacy and will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Visalia Parks and Recreation Foundation, P.O.Box 1032, Visalia, Ca. 93278
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 4, 2019