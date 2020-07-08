1/1
Pearl "Joan" Layman
1941 - 2020
Pearl "Joan" Layman

Visalia - Pearl "Joan" Layman of Visalia, 78 years old, went home to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She passed with great anticipation of what was in store for her eternity. Joan was born on July 29, 1941 in Tulare, California, to Fred and Nora Petty, and passed away at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City, California. She was married to Gerald "Burgie" Layman of Visalia for 26 years, but they had been together for the past 33 years.

She began her career with the Kings County Sheriff's Department in 1976 and was able to enjoy retirement after 23 years of service. In retirement she enjoyed traveling, attending bible study, was active in GNLD and loved spending time with her family. Joan was a member of Visalia First Assembly and was so proud of the life she had established.

Joan is survived by her husband Burgie, daughters Linda Fralick (Brack) of Tulare, Lori Garcia of West Plains, Missouri, Debbi Layman of Napa, California, Shanna Muro (Jamie) of Lompoc, and son Dan Layman of Concord, California. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren: Christopher, Stormy, Dylan, Ashley, Steven, Barbara, Rachel, Millie, Mack, Chad, Brandon and Larry Keith. Brother Neal Petty of Modesto, Ca., Sister Alice Osborne of Wickliffe, Kentucky. Joan is preceded in death by her son, Larry Hill.

Graveside services will be held Friday, July 17th, at 10:00 am at Visalia Public Cemetery in Visalia. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing will be enforced. No seating will be provided; if needed please bring a chair.




Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jul. 8 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Visalia Public Cemetery
