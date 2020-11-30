1/1
Pedro Villagomez
Pedro Villagomez

Tulare - Tulare- Pedro P. Villagomez, 83 passed on November 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Benigna Villagomez and grandchildren Gustavo Trigueros and Adrianna J. Trigueros. He has one surviving brother Juan P. Villagomez, 2 sons, 5 daughters, 20 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Sir Pedro was born on August 29, 1938 in General Teran, Nuevo Leon then settled in the Central Valley of California where he raised his big family.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 10am to 12:30pm at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 N. H Street, Tulare, CA. Proceeding to Tipton/Pixley Cemetery at 10395 Avenue 144 Tipton, CA. Burial services will commence at 1pm.




Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
