Peggy (Margaret) Schoettler
Visalia - Peggy Schoettler passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019 at her home in Visalia, with her cat Bitsy by her side, while listening to Bing Crosby on her CD player.
Peggy was born Margaret Mae Munson on January 21, 1928 in Fresno, the only child of Walter and Helen Munson. She had an idyllic childhood on Fresno's Huntington Boulevard, when street cars still ran down the center parkway. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Fresno and obtained a degree in journalism from Fresno State College, where she met the love of her life, Don Schoettler (also a journalism major). They were married on October 1, 1949.
Don and Peggy made their home in Fresno on W. Twain Avenue in the Fig Garden area. They had four children, Mark, Donna, Dean and Karl. Summers were spent in the backyard swimming pool, and vacations at Huntington Lake and Cayucos. She enjoyed ice skating at Iceland in Pinedale and later at Icelandia in Fresno.
Peggy worked many years with Don at his Aetna Life Insurance agency. In 1977 she began working as a customer service representative for Aetna Health, helping customers navigate insurance claims. She was recognized by the company for her calm and caring nature; many customers would ask for Peggy knowing she would help them navigate the complexities of insurance claims.
When Don passed away in 1981, Peggy soldiered on. After retiring in 1993, she took some amazing trips with friends and family, including to Hawaii and Alaska, a cruise to Russia, the Baltic states and England, and a helicopter-hiking journey through the Canadian Rockies. She also toured the NASA facilities at Cape Kennedy in Florida.
In 2004 Peggy began a new chapter in her life, moving to Visalia's Sierra Village retirement community where she made new friends and served as recording secretary for the Visalia Garden Club. She enjoyed attending plays at the Ice House Theater and watching her son Karl perform. Accomplished at knitting and crocheting, she showed her many beautiful scarves and blankets at the First Saturday Arts Market in Visalia. A former dancer, she later learned and taught Tai Chi to seniors at Sierra Village.
Peggy always had a smile for everyone. She was the sweetest, kindest and most supportive Mom we could have ever hoped for. While she has left this life, we keep her in our hearts, our minds, and our memory, and know she is never truly gone.
Peggy is survived by her son Mark (wife Joyce) and their two children, Mike (wife Heather) and Kari, her daughter Donna Adams (husband John) and their two sons James and David (wife Karla), her son Dean (wife Emma) and their two daughters Megan (husband Ben) and Sarah, and her son Karl (wife Carole). She was also thrilled to welcome great grandchildren Ryan and Oliver in the past 2 years.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers with KDKG who went beyond the call of duty in providing loving, compassionate care to Peggy. You allowed Peggy to stay in her own home these past few years and you have all become members of our family.
A memorial service for Peggy will be on Saturday, September 21 at the Hadley-Marcom chapel at 1700 W. Caldwell Avenue. Visitation will be from 11 am to noon and then a service at 1 pm. Parking is available on both sides of the chapel and adjacent at Visalia Lanes. A reception will follow at the Village Center at Sierra Village where Mom lived, 1 Molenstraat Lane, Visalia. The Village is located on West Walnut Avenue, immediately west of Central Valley Christian Elementary School. A code to enter the gate will be provided or can be requested from [email protected]
A second graveside service will be held at Belmont Memorial Park in Fresno (201 N. Teilman) on Monday, September 23 at 11:30 am. The family requests in lieu of flowers that you contribute to .
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 17, 2019