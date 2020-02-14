|
Peggy Shackelford
Exeter - Peggy Ernestine Bagby Shackelford of Exeter, CA passed away February 1, 2020, she was 90. She is survived by her husband Reed Shackelford and four children. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM located at Church of Christ, 320 East Firebaugh, Exeter, CA. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 14 to Feb. 29, 2020