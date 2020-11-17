Persis Blaesing
Exeter - Persis Jeanette Steck Blaesing, 86, of Exeter, passed away on November 11, 2020 in Visalia. Persis was born in Chicago, IL to Jeanette and Albert Steck on March 28, 1934. She lived in Chicago until her marriage to Harry Blaesing on Jan 14, 1956. They were married for twenty-five years. With Harry, she had two children, Kristine and David that she loved dearly. Later in life, she returned to college and graduated from Fresno State at the age of 48. She worked as a Real Estate Appraiser, finally retiring from Tulare County at the age of 70. Throughout her life, Persis was an adventurous soul, moving to California early in her marriage. She loved traveling and visited family and friends in multiple states and countries. Persis was a good and generous mother throughout her life, raising two wonderful and resilient children, managing the household as they moved from town to town as Harry was promoted. She was a loving and supportive grandmother who never shied away from making herself available to care for her special needs grandchildren. She attended as many baseball, softball, basketball, and volleyball games as possible for Samuel and Catherine as well as being a helpful companion to Steven, attending both high school and college with him. Persis was a talented and prolific quilter who enjoyed quilting with friends and was a member of both the Kings River and Visalia Quilting Guilds. Later in life, she was never happier than when she was with her friends at a quilting retreat at Heartland or St. Anthony's. She was much loved by her family and her generosity, adventurous spirit, and devotion to her family will be greatly missed. Persis is preceded in death by her parents, brother Albert, and son David. Persis is survived by her daughter, Kristine and spouse, Reece, brother, Edward, and grandchildren, Samuel and spouse, Katelyn, Steven, and Catherine and spouse, Charles. The family wishes to extend its sincere thanks to Wendy Durkee and Julia Jump Doyle for enabling Persis' independence in the last months of her life. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held in the spring. Donations in memory of Persis may be sent to St. Anthony's Retreat Center, P.O. Box 249, Three Rivers, CA 93271. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com
