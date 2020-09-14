Pete Esqueda Chavez



Tulare - Pete Esqueda Chavez, loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Tulare, California at the age of 96.



Pete was born on November 2, 1923 in Tulare and was the eighth of thirteen children. He attended schools in Tulare and graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1941. He was inducted into the United States Army on April 5, 1943 in Fresno, CA. It was shortly after basic training that he learned he would qualify for the cadet program to become an aircraft pilot. One of his most prized accomplishments in the military was the college education he received at Eastern Oregon College of Education at La Grande, Oregon. By completing his college coursework, he received a college education he would have never been able to obtain or afford due to the result of the Depression. Once Pete was accepted into the aviation program, he was fortunate to transfer from the twin engine B52 bomber flight program to the single engine P51 Mustang fighter tactical aircraft. He served in the military until November 4, 1945 and considered his service to his country to be one of the greatest honors and privileges of his life.



While on a weekend pass he married Esther Fierro on Sunday, November 19, 1944 during the 10:00 AM mass at Saint Aloysius Catholic Church which was then located on the corner of West Kern and F Street. Shortly after their marriage they were able to establish a home in Phoenix, AZ where Pete was an aviation cadet in the Army Air Corps. They lived there until the end of World War II. After he was discharged, the young couple returned to Tulare to establish their first home and start a family. In 1946, his first son, Gene, was born and one year later they welcomed their second son, Gerry, into the family.



Pete worked for 41 years for the City of Tulare in the Public Works Department and as Assistant Director of Public Works. He could stand on any corner or intersection of Tulare and tell you the history of the permits, tell you stories about buildings, and even the location of every waterline beneath where you were standing. He walked into City Hall each day with dignity and honor.



Pete took great pride in his civic duties. It was important to him that he be of service to the community in which he lived. Pete was a member of the Tulare Volunteer Firemen's Association from 1950-1963 and served as a past president. He was a first aid instructor for the fire department, a volunteer ambulance attendant, and in 1953 he was certified as a radiological monitor by the California Office of Civil Defense. Because of his love for flying, he was a member of the Civil Air Patrol from 1954 -1959. Pete served as Grand Knight for the Tulare Council Knights of Columbus 2264 and was a member of the Father Dade Assembly of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. Pete was past president of the Tulare Lions Club where he served as coordinator of the used eyeglass program. Pete served on the Extension Committee of the Salvation Army for 14 years. He was also on the Salvation Army advisory board. During the Christmas holiday season Pete could be seen ringing the bell at local grocery and department stores. His greatest pride for the Salvation Army was helping to build and bring the Salvation Army Silver Crest Housing Unit to Tulare. He was a member of HACER and a board member of the advisory committee to build the Tulare Historical Museum, and a lifetime member of the Tulare City Historical Society. Pete was an active parishioner of St. Aloysius Church and served both Saint Aloysius and Saint Rita's Catholic Church on fundraising for both buildings as they were being built.



Aside from his family and friends, Pete's greatest love was aviation. Pete continued his love for aviation and flying by serving on the Tulare City Aviation Committee. Some of his most cherished moments of aviation were the trips to Edwards Air Force Base to watch numerous space shuttle landings. Pete enjoyed traveling, flying, photography, gardening, and watching Dodger and Giants baseball, and he relished in his in-person and phone visits with his sister Sarah. He always made the time for connecting with nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He never turned away one of his neighbors or family members that knocked on his door and often invited them in for a snack or meal.



Pete is preceded in death by his parents Agapito and Alvina Chavez; brothers and sisters: Mateo Chavez, Irene Chavez, Lupe Romero, Mary Contreras, Jess Chavez, Carmen Reyes, Louise Chavez, Trini Gomez. Nellie Denman, Phillip Chavez, and Edward Chavez; his loving wife Esther Chavez; and his son Father Gerry Chavez.



Pete leaves behind his son Gene and his wife Toni, his granddaughter Antoinette Haugh and husband Jamie, granddaughter Rebecca Chavez, and great-granddaughter Carmen Haugh, sister Sarah Fernandez, and many nieces and nephews.



He was loved by many and will be deeply missed. His kind demeanor, gentle spirit, loving heart, and wise soul was felt by every life he touched. He was a great storyteller and he loved to tell stories about his family growing up, their immigration to California, and stories about the city of Tulare. He will be remembered for his humor and love for his family. He shared 71 beautiful years of marriage with his wife Esther. Pete was a great man of faith and we are assured that at the end of his earthly journey he is reunited in heaven with his beloved wife Esther, son Gerry, and all that departed before him. Pete's spirit, wisdom, and knowledge will continue to live on in all of those he came in contact with through his 96 years of life.



The Chavez family would like to extend their deepest gratitude and thanks to Pete's longtime physician, Dr. Jon Miyakawa, Dr. Mihalcin, the extraordinary staff at Tulare Nursing and Rehabilitation with special thanks to their staff members Anneke and Max.



Visitation will be held at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home at 409 North K St., Tulare, on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM with the recitation of the rosary beginning at 7:15 PM. Celebration of life and mass of Christian burial will be held outside on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Saint Rita's Catholic Church at 954 South O St., Tulare, CA. Internment will immediately follow at the Tulare District Cemetery, 900 East Kern Ave, Tulare, CA.



In lieu of flowers, family and friends may make a donation in memory of Pete E. Chavez to Saint Rita's Catholic Church Building Fund, 954 South O St., Tulare, CA.









