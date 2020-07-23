Peter Dinus Kuiper
Visalia - It is with great sadness the family of Peter D. Kuiper announce his passing on July 22, 2020 after a 4 ½ year battle with cancer. Peter was born in Sassenheim, The Netherlands to Reverend Pieter D. and Gerina Kuiper on March 20, 1936. In 1960 he made his first trip to the United States and eventually applied for permanent resident status. In 1974 he was so proud to become a United States Citizen. He worked most of his life in sales of mobile homes and insurance. He finished his working career with a part time job in inventory control which he enjoyed as he could work and travel as he wished.
In 1964 he met Kathleen Yeck in Grand Rapids, Michigan and they were married in June of 1965 at St. Simon's Church in Ludington, Michigan. Shortly after their marriage they relocated to
Lindsay, California to work for Champion Homes and eventually made Visalia area their permanent home. In 1967 they welcomed a daughter, Deborah and in 1969 a son Michael.
He adored his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with each and every one of them.
He was an avid reader and his favorite travels were going back to Holland to visit family, to Michigan and going to the National Parks.
He was predeceased by his parents, sister Lanie, brothers Luitsen, Jan, Reverend Jaap Kuiper and sister-in-law Janny. He is survived by his wife Kathleen, daughter Deborah Duffy (Patrick) and son Michael Kuiper (Julie), Grandchildren Phyllis, Jared and Jonathan Duffy, Kylie and Jacob Kuiper, and great grandson William Meroshnekoff. Also surviving are his brother Theo, sisters-in-law Willemijn and Trudy Kuiper all of The Netherlands.
Per Pete's wishes, there will be no service and because of the virus there will be no memorial
gathering. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Kaweah Delta Hospice Foundation,
623 W. Willow St. Visalia, CA 93291 or your favorite charity
. A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
.