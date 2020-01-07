|
Dr. Philip W. Strauss
Dr. Philip W. Strauss, D.D.S. Captain, U.S. Navy, Retired.
Philip was born in Canada to Louis and Mona Strauss on the 29th of Sept., 1929. He attended schools in Reno, Burlingame and U.C. Berkley with dental training at University of the Pacific, Arthur Dugoni Dental School graduating in 1955.
After joining the Navy Dental Corp., he spent time at sea on an aircraft carrier. In 1959 Philip married his "blind date sweetheart", Barbara and they toured the world. Their son Robert Louis was born on the Island of Guam in 1962.
He spent 28 years in the Navy retiring to Visalia where he practiced Dentistry for 30 years.
He was a loving Husband, Father, and true friend to all.
A Viewing will be held 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel
1700 W. Caldwell Ave., Visalia, CA.
The Rosary will be prayed on Friday, January 10, 2019 at Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel at 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Visalia at 11:30 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Donations may be made to St. Mary's 608 N. Church, Visalia.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020