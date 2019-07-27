Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Stephens and Bean
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Stephens and Bean
Phillip Charles "Junior" Walters Jr.


1926 - 2019
Phillip Charles Walters, Jr. "Junior"

Easton-Fresno - Phillip Walters, Jr. of Easton-Fresno passed away on July 21, 2019.

Junior was born in Riverside, CA on April 20, 1926. After serving in World War II, he lived in Easton with his wife Vivian, who passed in 2010, where they raised their family.

He worked at Fresno Concrete Pipe for over 50 years and had a passion for building and creating. He loved to build and fly model airplanes, and create new inventions to help make gardening and housework easier. To those in Easton, he will be remembered for his pristine lawn and flowerbeds, and a large tomato garden, which he loved to share with everyone.

At age 93, Junior was the last surviving member of his family, and is survived by his six children: Shirley, Connie, Peggy, Diane, Ida, and Michael, 7 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Sunday July 28 from 1-5pm. Services on Monday July 29 at 10 am, both at Stephens and Bean. An Honor Guard will follow at the Belmont Memorial Park. Afterwards, join us for lunch at his home in Easton.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 27, 2019
