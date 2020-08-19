Phyllis Coring
Visalia - Phyllis Coring was born May 31, 1949 in Berkley, CA, the second daughter of parents Willie & Carol Coring. She left this world on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 71 after a valiant 3 year battle against pancreatic cancer.
Phyllis was raised in Albany, CA., after high school she attended Cal Poly SLO where she met her close friends Rita and Jim Hill. Phyllis was very adventurous and traveled throughout the United States, and Europe, finding Spain to be a favorite place.
In 1973 Phyllis moved to Visalia near Jim and Rita where she began her 35 year career at the City of Visalia. It was here that she made friends who had the joy of getting to know Phyllis not only as a dedicated co-worker but as a personal friend. Phyllis was an instrumental team member in many great planning projects that shaped Visalia including the Rawhide Ball Park, Acequia parking structure, several general plan updates and many residential, commercial and industrial projects.
Phyllis was known for her dry wit, love of reading and devotion to her nieces and nephew and their children. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining and shared this with her friends and family. She cooked many holiday meals at her parent's home in Pioneer where she also spent time skiing with close friends. She was a loyal friend and would go out of her way to help her friends. Phyllis loved the Central Coast and she would often spend time in Cambria with her friends.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents Willie and Carol Coring and good friend Rita Hill. She is survived by her sister Diane Eiseman,(Dan), Niece Kimberly Thompson,(Michael), Nephew William Eiseman, (Dawn), and niece Melissa Shepard and their children: Jessica Sebree,(Adam), Eric Thompson, Morgan Bass, Timothy Thompson, Elizabeth Thompson, Jacquelyn Bass, Maci Shepard, Maya Shepard, and Lola Eiseman, and great nephew Jameson Sebree and great niece Amelia Sebree.
The family would like to thank Jim and Cathy Hill, Barbara Phillip, Donna Bailey, Dr. Havard, SRCC and her many friends who were so helpful during her illness. Also, thank you to the hospice nurses and her caregivers for providing their services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Read For Life, PO Box 3342, Visalia, CA 93278 or your favorite charity
. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 22 at 1:00-1:30 pm; at Mt.View Cemetary, 1411 W. Belmont, Fresno, CA 93728 Due to COVID, a limited number of guests are allowed. Please contact eismankimberly@outlook.com to check if space is available and confirm attendance or for details on viewing the service via live stream over the internet. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com