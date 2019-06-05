Services Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 West Goshen Ave Visalia , CA 93291 (559) 732-8371 Service 12:00 PM Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 West Goshen Ave Visalia , CA 93291 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church 14395 Ave. 384 Yettem , CA View Map Burial Following Services Visalia Public Cemetery District 1300 W. Goshen Ave. Visalia , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Phyllis Tamouzian Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Phyllis Jean Tamouzian

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Phyllis Jean Tamouzian



- - Phyllis Jean Tamouzian passed away on June 1, 2019, at the age of 87. She would have turned 88 years old this July. She was born in Fresno CA, on July 15, 1931, to Martin and Viola Sadoian, who owned Martin's Cyclery on Fresno Street. Phyllis was raised with her younger brother Eugene Sadoian, and she was the only niece on her mother's side of the family. Needless to say, she was very spoiled by her uncles, aunts and parents. Her mother loved dressing her up like Shirley Temple, which Phyllis did not enjoy. Education was always very important to Phyllis. She attended Fresno State and received both her Bachelor's Degree and her Teaching Credential from there. After she landed her first teaching job, and saved her own money, she bought herself a black 1957 T-Bird and went on a trip to Hawaii. These were two things that she was very proud to do for herself. Although Phyllis and her family were members of Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, she enjoyed attending the other Armenian churches, their Bible Studies, and their various events, as well. One day a good friend of hers named Sadie Janigian (Tahmazian) took Phyllis to an Armenian picnic and introduced her to a handsome Armenian farmer from Yettem, named George Tamouzian. After many trips that George made from Yettem to Fresno, they became engaged to be married. George brought this city girl to the country and taught her how to grow a garden and speak Armenian.



George and Phyllis were blessed with 3 children, Lori, Michael, and Pamela. They raised their children in the St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church, where Phyllis served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. She was a member of the Ladies Society from the day that she was married, after her Mother in Law Pepron, purchased Phyllis' first membership dues for 5 dollars a year. Phyllis will always be remembered by our church community for being the one person who was in charge of renting out the church hall, and keeping the church hall keys at her home, for those to borrow when needed. It was very difficult for Phyllis to relinquish her duties, once she moved to Kingsburg.



After the passing of George in 2011, Phyllis could not live in that house on the farm without her loving husband of 52 years. She moved to Kingsburg to experience the city life once again. In November 2017, Phyllis moved into the Vineyards Independent Living apartments, where she was able to rekindle friendships from her past and make new ones, as well.



On Saturday May 25, Phyllis was found passed out in her chair at The Vineyards. She had her suitcase packed, because she was ready to go to Pamela's house for the weekend. She comfortably passed away one week later with her family by her side.



Phyllis is survived by her daughter Lori and her husband Charles, and their daughters Chareena and Chloe, her son Michael and his children Allie and Clayton, her daughter Pamela, and her husband Harry, and their children Shayla, Spencer, and Sloan, and her brother Eugene Sadoian from Las Vegas and his wife Elisa. Phyllis is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, their spouses and children.



A Home Service will be held at Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 W. Goshen Ave. Visalia, Thursday June 6, 12:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church 14395 Ave. 384 Yettem, on Friday June 7, at 10:00 am. Burial will be immediately following the funeral at Visalia Public Cemetery District 1300 W. Goshen Ave. Visalia. The family requests that In Lieu of Flowers be made to St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church, P.O. Box 367, Yettem, Ca. 93670 and St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church P.O. Box 246 Fowler CA 93625.