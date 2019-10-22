|
Phyllis M. Wilkendorf
Visalia - Born December 22, 1937 to Edna and Rev. Ernest Scherer of St. John's Lutheran Church in Williston Park, NY.
She earned her BS in Education from Valparaiso University and MS in Education from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and many years later her Certification as a Paralegal from De Anza Community College, Cupertino, CA.
Phyllis spent the early part of her career as an elementary school teacher with the US Government at Ernest Harmon AFB Newfoundland, Canada, where she met her husband, Staff Sergeant, Stanley Wilkendorf. Phyllis was transferred to RAF Chicksands, Bedfordshire, England while the long distance courtship continued between Newfoundland, and then Grand Forks AFB, North Dakota. They married on July 18, 1965 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Williston Park, NY.
Phyllis continued as an elementary school teacher in North Dakota and California. Later, she changed careers to become a legal secretary with Intel Corporation.
Survived by her husband Stan of Visalia, CA, and two children Greg Wilkendorf and wife Marlene of Livermore, CA and Gail Laney and husband Dave of Visalia, CA and her five grandchildren Hope, Faith, Jori, Robert and Joseph. Her brother Paul Scherer and wife Joan of Incline Village, NV and sister Joanne Smith and husband Kevin of Montclair, NJ, as well as her brother-in-law Jon Bell of West Palm Beach, FL. Preceded in death by her loving parents and younger sister Marcia Bell.
Phyllis made it home to our Lord and Savior on October 16, 2019.
Celebration of Life service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church on November 30 at 2 pm, 3830 W. Tulare Ave, Visalia, CA 93277. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church for distribution to ChristKids Preschool.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019