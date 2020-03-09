|
Quinten J Hogue
Visalia - Quinten J Hogue, age 87, died peacefully March 3, 2020 at Kaweah Delta Hospital.
Mr. Hogue is survived by two daughters: Connie and Nancy, three grandchildren: Carolyn, Philip, and Christina, and four great-grandchildren: Valentino, Xavier, Desiree, and Felix. He is also survived by girlfriend, Laisne.
Quinten is a veteran of the Korean War where he fought in the trenches as an Army Infantry. Born in Oklahoma in 1932 to Nealy and Jesse Hogue, he started working in the fields picking cotton as a child. After serving in the military, he started his career as a hardwood floor installer and finisher joining the Carpenter's Union where he became a master carpenter. After retiring, Quinten and his beloved wife, Carol, moved to Visalia.
In 2017, Quinten flew with his grandson, Philip, on the Honor Flight to Washington DC. where he was honored along with other veterans.
Viewing will be held Thursday March 12, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave., Visalia, CA 93277.
Interment will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 12:30 at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 McCabe Rd., Santa Nella, CA 95322.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020