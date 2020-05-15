|
R. Charles Ziehl, M.D.
12/05/28 - 05/07/20
R. Charles Ziehl was born in Menomonie, WI to Henry and Mabel Ziehl. After graduating from Menomonie High School in 1946, Dr. Ziehl served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army. Upon discharge in 1948, he entered George Washington University in Washington D.C., receiving his M.D. degree in 1957. He spent his Internship and General Surgical Residency at Milwaukee Co. Hospital, Wauwatosa, WI. Dr. Ziehl joined the Visalia Medical Clinic in 1965, retiring in 2009, after 40 years of dedication and service to his community.
Dr. Ziehl is survived by wife Arla Ziehl, daughter Pastor Laura Ziehl, and son Paul (Michele) Ziehl, seven very special grandchildren, a loving niece, nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother W.H. Ziehl and sister Lorraine James.
A Celebration of Life service at Christ Lutheran Church will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to (Celebration of Life) Christ Lutheran Church, 3830 W. Tulare, Visalia, CA 93277, or George Washington University Medical School, 2300 I St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20052.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from May 15 to May 16, 2020