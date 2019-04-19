|
Rachel Alysse Baskovich
- - Rachel Alysse Baskovich, age 14, entered her eternal rest on March 15, 2019 at Seattle Children's Hospital with her family by her side. She is survived by her parents Jeff and Melynda (Thurman) Baskovich, her brother, Adam and her sister Faith, all of Washington. Rachel also leaves behind her grandparents Charlie and Christine Davidian of Cutler, Tony and Anita Baskovich of Visalia, Donnie and Vicki Thurman of Tulare and Great grandmother Trudy Machado also of Tulare. She has many Aunts and Uncles who loved her dearly, cousins and friends that miss her every day. She had a flare for fashion and a great eye for color. Rachel was very creative and loved crafts and art of any type. Her sense of humor was amazing. She had an infectious giggle an a awesome "I can do this" or "I can make that" attitude that will be missed. She was a devout Christian, she knew God was good. That belief, along with a strong will and the courage to face the unknown, got her through many, many hard days and nights. Heaven has gained an awesome angel in Rachel. Her family knows without a doubt that she is giving directions, organizing every ones area, giving out fashion and color advice along with adding "just a little touch" of bling on her own wings.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Apr. 19, 2019