Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel
425 N Kaweah Avenue
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-5161
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Exeter District Cemetery
Rachel C. Merk Obituary
Rachel C Merk

Exeter - Rachel Corene Merk was skipped peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on February 20th, 2019 while at home sleeping. She was 79. Rachel lived in Exeter, CA for over 60 years of her life. Rachel was born in McAlester, OK on May 22, 1939 to Johnnie and Myrtle Parilee Henson. She is survived by her husband, William B. Merk, four daughters, Jo Nell Plumlee, Gina Renee Burton, Marsha Sue Smith, and Natalie Michele Williams, seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, five sisters and three brothers. She is preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Parilee.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 28th at 10:00 A.M. at the Exeter District Cemetery. All are welcome. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 26, 2019
