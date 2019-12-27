|
|
Raleen Russell Briley
Visalia - Raleen Russell Briley was born in Avenal, California on November 2, 1945.
She went to be with her Lord and Savior December 20, 2019 in Visalia, California.
Raleen was born to Jo and Kay Russell. She attended Royal Oaks elementary school in Visalia and later attended both Mt. Whitney and Redwood High Schools, graduating in 1963. Raleen's love of animals began at a very early age and she started riding horses. She rode in the Visalia Rockettes, an equestrian drill team, for many years and was a drill captain. She loved to ride her horse named "Ladybug". After high school she attended College of the Sequoias in Visalia and graduated with her Associates of Arts degree in 1966. She then pursued her bachelor's degree in interior design at both Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, California and San Jose State University in California. While in college she made many close friendships. She inherited her father's gift of color, design and amazing artistic ability and she used this in her design career. After college she went to work at Key West Design Center as well as Lucky Lady Designs Studio in Visalia as an interior designer. She was a member of the interior design society for many years. She loved transforming people's homes for them and everything she touched she made beautiful.
In March of 1975 she married her sweetheart Dave Briley of Visalia California. They enjoyed raising their children together, traveling all over the world, and attending Faith Baptist Church in Visalia together. She also enjoyed being involved in Bible Study Fellowship for many years. In 1986 they bought property and moved to Exeter where they lived together for 26 years. Her love of animals flourished here and she had horses, cows, dogs, cats, chickens, rabbits, and at one point, geese. In 2001 they began planning their newest venture together, Primo Espresso. They conceptualized, planned, built and enjoyed running this business together.
Raleen was a part of several lunch groups made up of friends from High school that still got together to catch up monthly and celebrate each other's birthdays. She always looked forward to these lunches.
Raleen had a beautiful and contagious smile that made everyone feel so warm and welcome. She loved plants and trees of any kind and had much joy sitting on her patio amongst her flowers and watching the birds. She especially loved to watch her hummingbirds.
Raleen is survived by her loving husband, Dave Briley and her daughters Doni Liston, Katie Purves and husband Jesse, and Sharla Allison and husband Buddy. Her nine grandchildren: Earl Allison and wife Natasha, Clayton Allison and wife Lexi, Shawna Fast, Anayana White and husband Jonah, Wyatt Briley and wife Shondra, Graham Briley, Aaron Liston, Ava McCutcheon, and Jackson McCutcheon. Her nine great-grandchildren: Mikayla Mittry, Serena Allison, Hunter Allison, Wade Allison, Andi Allison, Tate Allison, Cassidy Briley, Max Liston, Naia White-Hopton.
A Celebration of life will be held at Faith Baptist Church, 3833 W. Walnut Ave Visalia on Saturday January 4th at 11:00am. A lunch reception will follow immediately at the church.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com
Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue Visalia, Ca 93291
(559) 732-8371
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019