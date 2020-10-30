Ralph Arthur Zavala
Woodlake - Ralph Arthur Zavala passed away October 26, 2020 at 11:00pm peacefully at his home in Woodlake. He went home on his own terms and wanted to be surrounded by his loved ones.
Ralph was born November 20,1939 in Azusa Ca. to Jose and Guadalupe Zavala. He was the third eldest of 9!children and spent most of his younger years growing up Azusa Ca. Ralph married Irene Saucedo in 1954 and they had split time living between Azusa and Woodlake until they decided to move up north permanently. Ralph had 5 children, Maryann, Kathy, Caroline, Christopher and Ralph Jr who preceded him in death. Ralph's legacy and memory will carried for years to come, for his sons and daughters have blessed him with many grandchildren Ralph worked with his Dad Jose who was a farm labor contractor early on in his life. He then started his truck driving career that spanned almost 50 years. He loved the trucking industry and would deck out his trucks with many lights and chrome accents that were personalized to his taste. He took pride in keeping his semis looking sharp.
Ralph's hobbies included fixing up classic cars. He owned several fine classics through out his life time from a 1950 Ford F-100, a 1950 Chevy Sedan, 1947 Chevy Fleetline, 1956 Chevy Nomad, 1951 Chevy Coupe, 1952 Belair Deluxe and many more in between. He enjoyed turning wrenches with his sons and friends it was his own way of teaching and sharing his terrific knowledge of cars. He also enjoyed listening to his Mexican music while tinkering in the garage, Ralph was a hard worker and very humble and not afraid to stand up and defend his family or friends. He provided for his family and knew the sacrifices he would have to make such as long hours on the road while trucking. He made many friends throughout his lifetime and would lend a hand to anyone in need he never hesitated to help in anyway.
He will be dearly missed but His Legacy will live on through family and friends may He rest in paradise. A viewing will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel from 4 PM to 7 PM. A Rosary and Funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel at 11 AM. A graveside service will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Woodlake District Cemetery at 2 PM. Condolences can be www.salseranddillard.com