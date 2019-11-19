Services
Ralph G. Campbell

Ralph G. Campbell Obituary
Ralph G. Campbell

Tulare - 1938 - 2019

Long time Tulare resident Ralph G. Campbell, passed away November 16, 2019 in South Jordan, Utah. He was born in Indiana, Pennsylvania April 1, 1938. He was the youngest of five children born to David and Esther Campbell. His mother passed away in 1940. Ralph and his father moved to Tulare in 1950, joined by his sister, Betsy the following year. Ralph attended Central Jr. High then graduated from Tulare Union in 1956. He was active in sports in high school. He then joined the Marines, for 4 years. He came back to Tulare, and worked his way through COS as well as Fresno State University, earning Bachelor and Master degrees in business. He taught accounting at Loyola University LA, then went to Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. He then went to work as an auditor for Haskins & Sells Accounting firm San Francisco for 20 years, returning to Tulare to retire at his Ranch Acres home in Tulare where he lived for the next 30 years. He suffered a stroke in 2014. He then moved to Utah, to live with his sister, Betsy Meadows, former resident of Tulare, and her family. He moved into a memory care unit in 2017. He was preceded in passing by his parents, two older brothers and one older sister. He leaves his remaining sister, Betsy Meadows, a niece Michelle Taylor, her husband Wes, as well as three great nephews and two great nieces. In addition six great great nephews and four great great nieces, all of South Jordan, Utah.

Graveside services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 1:30 pm conducted by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Tulare City Cemetery. Arrangements by Peers Lorenzen.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
