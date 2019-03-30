Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
LampLiter Inn Conference Center: Cambridge Room
3300 West Mineral King Ave
Visalia, CA
Ralph John Homan


Ralph John Homan Obituary
Ralph John Homan

Visalia - January 11, 1934 - November 18, 2018

Ralph was an artist and teacher of art for 38 years in Visalia. 7 years at Divisadaro Junior High and 31 at College of Sequia. He became a professional artist in 1956 with multiple gallery shows throughout the United States.

Ralph and his wife Nancy Morris-Homan moved to Pismo Beach in 1997. Ralph is survived by his wife Nancy; son, Chad Homan; daughters, Tami Joboian (Ron), Erin Homan, Nancy's daughters Jennifer Mangini (Gabriel) and Rebecca Alexander (William); 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. We lost one grandson to sudden infant death syndrome in 1991.

In lieu of flowers, please donate either to the Ralph J. Homan Memorial Scholarship Fund, to be used for transferring Art or Education teacher/students, (COS Foundation, 915 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia, CA 93277). Make checks payable to COS Foundation with "Ralph J. Homan Memorial Scholarship Fund" in memo, or contribute online at www.COS.edu/Foundation, or call 559-730-3861), or to a Legacy of Love (Pregnancy and Infant Death Support Group), endorsed by Kawaeh Delta Hospital. Please donate in memory of grandson Randon Whitlock, by emailing [email protected], visiting the website at www.alol.us, or calling 559-967-0980.

A Celebration of Life for Ralph will be on April 27, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at LampLiter Inn Conference Center: Cambridge Room, 3300 West Mineral King Ave., Visalia, CA 93291. RSVP before April 14 by email if you plan to attend: [email protected] Storytelling and Laughter... Everyone welcome to tell stories.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 30, 2019
