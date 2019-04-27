Ramon Jay Robinson



Visalia - In the cool early hours of April 4th, 2019 Ramon Jay Robinson left us to join Mom. Ramon was born in Bismarck, North Dakota on November 27, 1927 to William and Marie Robinson. He was one of three children with a brother, Chuck, and a sister, Jackie. He spent part of his early years there until, at seventeen, he enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1944. He went on to re-enlist in the Army where he achieved a rank of Master Sergeant. He was deployed to Europe where he met Natalie, his wife. They courted while in Europe and were married in Salzburg, Austria. He went on to serve a total of twenty years and twenty-three days, serving in both World War II and the Korean War. Ramon received many accommodations and awards. He and Natalie had four children: three sons, William, Kelly, and Sean, and one daughter, Nancy. Ramon retired from the military in 1964 and went to work for the State Of California. He worked there until his retirement. Ramon loved to play Acey Deucey, cards, and was amazing with crossword puzzles. He was an avid reader and always felt like he needed more knowledge. He loved camping with his kids and classical music. He was a leading man several times with the playhouse theater and had a wonderful singing voice. Mom and Dad always gave to the Southeast Indian Foundation, a charity close to their hearts, all those years right up to the past Christmas. Ramon's legacy will live on through his four children, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life to remember Ramon will be held at Millers Memorial Chapel 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia on Saturday, May 4th at 12:00 noon.



