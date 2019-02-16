Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Randel Girard "Randy" Bennett


Randel "Randy" Girard Bennett

Visalia - Randy, 43, passed away Feb. 10, 2019. He was born in Kingsburg to H. Wayne and Gloria Bennett on April 14, 1975. He graduated from Golden West High School and earned an Associate Degree from College of the Sequoias. Randy is preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother; sister Lori McCormick (Robert) and nephew Matthew McCormick. A memorial service will be held at 10AM on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 16, 2019
