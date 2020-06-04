Randy Joseph Taylor
Tulare -
Randy Joseph Taylor, a long time Tulare resident passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his daughter and siblings on Tuesday June 2nd, 2020. He was born to Rosalie Mancebo on June 11th, 1960 in Tulare, CA. From the age of 5 Leon Taylor came into his family's lives and quickly became the father figure he deserved and admired. Randy attended Tulare Western High School as part of the class of 1978. He worked in construction for 45 years, he started young. He loved his work and was amazing at it. Give him a 2x4 and he would build a mansion from it. He was a diehard Rams fan and his love for his daughter Randall was never ending and everlasting.
Randy is survived by his daughter Randall Taylor, his stepfather Leon Taylor, his four sisters and brother, Rebecca Brown, Stephanie Torres (Henry), Rudy Taylor, Felicia Silva, and Veronica Hays (Steve) along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded by his grandmother Mary Silva, mother Rosalie Mancebo and his uncle Richard Mancebo.
Memorial Service at 2:00p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave. in Visalia. Arrangements are entrusted to Salser and Dillard Funeral Home. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.