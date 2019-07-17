Raoul "Hollie" G. Bañagas



Visalia - In Loving Memory



Raoul "Hollie" G. Bañaga passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 in Bass Lake, CA at the age of 81. Hollie was born December 19, 1937 at McNaughton Ranch, now known as Wood Ranch in Simi Valley, CA to his parents, Manuel Sr. and Elouise Gutierrez Bañaga. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his older brothers, Manuel "Tito" and Armand "Coco" Bañaga. The Bañaga family is considered to be one of the first families of Simi Valley, having first came to the city in approximately 1916 from Baja California and Jalisco, Mexico. They were long time ranchers and were involved in giving back to the community. As is evident in their contributions to the Strathearn Historical Park and Museum.



Hollie married the love of his life, Laura "Lollie" Yaryan in Tijuana, Mexico on February 20, 1958. Along with Lollie, he is survived by their 8 children, Robert (Chris), Lynn, Tonja, Sonja (Richard), Tina (Richard), Loretta (David), Blue Boy, and Brandon (Stacy). He is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren.



He proudly served in the United States Army from 1957- 1960. Following his discharge, he went on to work for Rocketdyne/Boeing in Canoga Park for 30 years. Upon his retirement, they moved to the outskirts of Visalia, CA, where he said it reminded him of old time Simi Valley.



Hollie loved being surrounded by family and friends. Aside from his many children and grandchildren, he held very close relationships with his nephews and his nieces. If there was music, you would always find him on the dancefloor, the middle of the kitchen, or whatever space was available to dance. And the music could never be too loud. He had an infectious smile and a laugh that brought joy to anyone within earshot. Hollie was a man of integrity and a man who still believed that your word and a handshake were your bond. He took pride in being a cowboy and passed that love on to many of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



A viewing for friends and family will be held at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia, CA. on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 5 - 10 p.m. A memorial service is being planned in Simi Valley, CA at the Elks Lodge located at 1516 Kuehner Drive.



"That's all she wrote, the riggins broke." ~ Hollie Bañaga



Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.



Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 17, 2019